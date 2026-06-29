Dream signing's move collapses: Is a top Premier League club now going all in for Cologne's Said El Mala?

According to consistent media reports, Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to sign Diomande, with an agreement between the French club and the player reportedly already in place.

Should the Ivorian's move to Paris go ahead, Liverpool would have to look for alternatives on the transfer market. El Mala is reportedly the next candidate on their shortlist.

For El Mala, a move to England would mark the next step in his rapid ascent. After transferring from Viktoria Köln to their bigger neighbours last summer, the 19-year-old winger quickly became a key player and fan favourite at Effzeh, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in the Bundesliga last term.

Only recently, a move to Brentford FC collapsed at the eleventh hour when the youngster turned down a lucrative contract, even though the Cologne hierarchy had been prepared to grant him a transfer.