DRAMA! TENSION! AND SUSPENSE! Senegal hold on to edge Morocco and win 2025 AFCON trophy in grand finale

Senegal are the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating Morocco 1-0 in extra time at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

After a 0-0 draw in regulation time, the game proceeded to extra time, and the West Africans eventually emerged victorious in the highly anticipated duel.

Meanwhile, the match started at a high tempo that befits a continental final, and in the sixth minute, a goal was almost registered.

Senegal's Pape Gueye timed a well-delivered corner, but his effort goalwards was stopped by Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou.

The AFCON hosts had a chance to break the deadlock in the 14th minute, but Ismael Saibari, from quite a great position just outside the box, put his shot wide and left his teammates disappointed.

Morocco survived a swift counterattack by the Lions of Teranga in the 38th minute; Iliman Ndiaye latched onto a cross along the right wing and made a few steps before he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Bounou.

The experienced Moroccan goalkeeper spread himself in front of Ndiaye and denied the Senegal forward.The former Sevilla goalkeeper made a vital intervention to redirect the low drive by Ndiaye and saved his side from conceding late in the second half.