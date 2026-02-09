Doom predicted for Kaizer Chiefs against better teams! 'Flavio Da Silva and Glody Lilepo are not giving us what we should be getting'

"Firstly, you are playing with two full-backs. When you do that, especially at home, those full-backs need to push higher," Khan told Soccer Beat.

“McCarthy and Solomons have the pace, and McCarthy has quality in his forward passing.

"That should allow your wide attackers to tuck in and get closer to the striker," he added.

“I don’t think Flavio Da Silva and Glody Lilepo are giving us what we should be getting in terms of goal-scoring opportunities. That is the missing link. When you have attackers with pace, and they receive service, they must convert those chances.

“If you look at the goals against Al Masry, one was a penalty, and the other was a smash-and-grab. Kaizer Chiefs are not scoring goals from combination play, crosses, and one-touch finishing. That element is missing.

“When you reach the latter stages and face the cream of the crop, the question is whether they have enough. The quality is there, but the finishing is not refined. It has to improve, or they will struggle against better teams," the tactician concluded.