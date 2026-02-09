Doom predicted for Kaizer Chiefs against better teams! 'Flavio Da Silva and Glody Lilepo are not giving us what we should be getting'
- Backpage
Chiefs strikers questioned
During the off-season transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs strengthened their squad, hoping to get a competitive unit to challenge for titles.
The attacking department was not left behind; Flavio Silva, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khanyisa Mayo were brought on board to sharpen it.
However, the Glamour Boys have struggled to score goals, struggling to find the back of the net more than once as seen in recent outings.
So what could be the problem? Former Chiefs coach Farouk Khan has explained what is making Amakhosi struggle in front of goal.
- Backpage
Missing link identified
"Firstly, you are playing with two full-backs. When you do that, especially at home, those full-backs need to push higher," Khan told Soccer Beat.
“McCarthy and Solomons have the pace, and McCarthy has quality in his forward passing.
"That should allow your wide attackers to tuck in and get closer to the striker," he added.
“I don’t think Flavio Da Silva and Glody Lilepo are giving us what we should be getting in terms of goal-scoring opportunities. That is the missing link. When you have attackers with pace, and they receive service, they must convert those chances.
“If you look at the goals against Al Masry, one was a penalty, and the other was a smash-and-grab. Kaizer Chiefs are not scoring goals from combination play, crosses, and one-touch finishing. That element is missing.
“When you reach the latter stages and face the cream of the crop, the question is whether they have enough. The quality is there, but the finishing is not refined. It has to improve, or they will struggle against better teams," the tactician concluded.
- Backpage
Kaze addresses lack of goals concern
The club's struggle for goals is something that the technical bench is aware of, and Chiefs' co-coach, Cedric Kaze, believes the striking department will get better with time.
"The lack of goals, I will put in context. I believe that when we started the second phase of the league, as well as the first phase of the league, we had so many injuries to important offensive players like [Glody Makabi] Lilepo and [Gaston] Sirino," Kaze said.
"When you have one of your best offensive players being injured, you take a drop, but I’m pretty sure that with the games progressing, we will get better.
"We know why we will get better because now we have players that are coming back from injury: George Matlou, Thabo Cele, 'Ox' [Sibongiseni Mthethwa], and [Bradley] Cross.
"All those players are going to come with the quality that we need because sometimes you can’t even rotate too much," the Burundian concluded.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Why Chiefs strikers need to up their game
To win titles, Amakhosi will need goals, and that means the strikers will need to improve, terrorise opponents' defence, and score.
If the Soweto giants progress further in the CAF Confederation Cup, it means they will come up against better defences, which will call for sharpness and creativity for goals to come.
15 goals in 15 league matches also indicate a low output, and this must improve in order for Amakhosi to boost their chances of winning the PSL race.