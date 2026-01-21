DONE DEALS! Former Orlando Pirates winger Ronaldo and Sekhukhune United attacker join ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach's PSL club
Babina Noko duo joins the Citizens
Durban City took to their social media platforms on Wednesday morning to officially announce the arrival of wingers Ronaldo Maarman and Siphiwe Mahlangu. The signings are aimed at bolstering their attacking options as the club looks to make a strong statement in their debut season in the Premier Soccer League.
With eyes firmly set on cementing a top-eight finish, the newcomers are expected to inject pace, creativity, and firepower into a side eager to prove that they belong among South Africa’s elite.
The Durban-based outfit has played 15 matches so far this season, securing six wins, suffering five losses, and settling for four draws. While their results have been mixed, the team has shown flashes of resilience and attacking intent, keeping matches competitive as they continue to adapt to life in the PSL.
Coastal takeover incoming
The former Chippa United winger featured in five games for the Limpopo outfit, finding the back of the net once. Speaking about his loan move to Durban City, the 26-year-old expressed his excitement and eagerness to make an immediate impact at his new club.
“I’m thrilled to join Durban City FC and contribute to such an ambitious club with a rich history,” said Maarman as per Sportswire.
Meanwhile, Mahlangu shared the same enthusiasm and promised to give his best. The 30-year-old has only played three times for Sekhukhune. The new era will hopefully revive his career.
“I’m excited to be part of Durban City FC and ready to give my all for the team as we push forward in the second half of the campaign,” said Mahlangu.
Maarman and Mahlangu's league stats
Between the Chilli Boys and Sekhukhune, Maarman has played 63 matches, making his mark with 12 direct contributions, six goals, and six assists, showcasing his impact in attack.
And Mahlangu has built a decent PSL career, featuring in 134 matches for Highlands Park, TS Galaxy, and recently the side led by Eric Tinkler. Across all teams, he has contributed 14 goals and 10 assists, highlighting his ability to both score and create chances.
What comes next?
The pair will be under close scrutiny as they settle into their new environment, aiming to make an immediate impact and demonstrate whether their contributions can benefit Babina Noko or potentially secure a longer-term future in Durban beyond their loan spells.
Coach Badela, meanwhile, faces the challenge of maintaining squad cohesion while pushing the team higher up the log table, with the broader goal of etching the KZN side into the history books through consistent performances and strategic squad management.All focus now shifts to Polokwane City, who are currently occupying the number six position on the log, with a point ahead of the Citizens.