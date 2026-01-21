DONE DEALS! Former Orlando Pirates winger Ronaldo and Sekhukhune United attacker join ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach's PSL club

Durban City took to their social media platforms on Wednesday morning to officially announce the arrival of wingers Ronaldo Maarman and Siphiwe Mahlangu. The signings are aimed at bolstering their attacking options as the club looks to make a strong statement in their debut season in the Premier Soccer League.

With eyes firmly set on cementing a top-eight finish, the newcomers are expected to inject pace, creativity, and firepower into a side eager to prove that they belong among South Africa’s elite.

The Durban-based outfit has played 15 matches so far this season, securing six wins, suffering five losses, and settling for four draws. While their results have been mixed, the team has shown flashes of resilience and attacking intent, keeping matches competitive as they continue to adapt to life in the PSL.