DONE DEAL! Mamelodi Sundowns & Kaizer Chiefs' title rivals sign 13-goal Stellenbosch FC attacker as ex-Orlando Pirates coach beefs up attacking department
Stellenbosch lose a key player
Stellenbosch have lost their attacker Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela to Sekhukhune United a couple of days after coach Steve Barker ditched them for Tanzanian Premier League side Simba SC.
The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Western Cape Province outfit since his move from another PSL side TS Galaxy.
Despite playing just nine games in his debut season at Stellies, Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela scored six goals to help his team secure the CAF Confederation Cup slot in the 2024/25 campaign.
In this edition, the 29-year-old has featured 15 times for the Western Cape Province outfit, but without a goal or an assist.
Sekhukhune confirm Mojela's arrival
Babina Noko, who has been in good form this season, has now confirmed the arrival of Mojela.
"Sekhukhune United confirms the signing of Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela, from Stellenbosch FC," they confirmed on their official X account.
"The 29-year-old's roots are in Mokopane, Limpopo. Welcome to the Babina Noko Family, "Jealous", they concluded.
It is a massive signing for Eric Tinkler's men, who are currently sitting third on the table with 25 points from the 13 games played, just a point below second-placed Masandawana.
Kaizer Chiefs are in a position lower with 24 points.
Why did Mojela leave Stellies?
In his previous interview, Barker explained why Stellenbosch were keen on letting the experienced attacker leave.
“There’s always a reason why one gets to these decisions; sometimes it just doesn’t work. It’s not working at that stage for both player and club,” he told Metro FM.
“I think Lesiba, at his age and quality, wants to be playing a lot more than he is. It does lead to some frustration at times. Bradley came to the club, started really well for us, and had a big, massive injury, was out for close to a year with his ACL. He’s struggled a bit to regain his mojo, confidence, and belief. Sometimes you have honest chats with each other as player and coach, and sometimes those situations require maybe a different club, a different move, just to refresh them and get their careers back on track.
“I’ve got massive respect for both players, both as people and as footballers, and then whenever we reach these types of situations, it’s not taken lightly or easily. And they’re both very good footballers, but sometimes it’s just not working," the new Simba SC coach added.
“I don’t think there is anything bigger, as I said, it’s a question of whether it wasn’t working out. The player doesn’t necessarily speak to you face-to-face, one on one – you can see their frustrations, their disappointment.
“You can look at players and see they feel they should be playing; they want to be playing and are not currently getting the minutes, then it’s just best to make those difficult decisions. We know both Bradley and Lesiba will find clubs; there’s already been interest in both. It’s not a question of whether we keep them training and that, they need a little bit of a break also to refresh themselves," Barker added.
“They’ve got options if they want to continue training at the club, which is available to them, or if they just want to go home and refresh themselves whilst their agents look for them – that’s also a decision they can make.
“There are a number of clubs interested, the agent and player need to make the right decision, and we as club also. I don’t expect them to be with us after January," he concluded.
Mojela signing, big statement from Sekhukhune
Fomer Orlando Pirates coach Eric Tinkler must be delighted to have the player as the mood at Babina Noko is good as explained by Thabang Monare who believes they have what it takes to win the league.
"For sure, we are in position three, so we are title contenders. But as I always say, we are taking each game at a time," Monare told Kick Off.
"I feel like it's a bit overstretched if you are looking at it as a contender or someone who is gonna win it. But if you take it with a baby step approach, it becomes easier. Your most important game is your next one. The season is currently on a break, and the teams will come back looking different.
"We are a club that wants to improve and, taking each game as it comes, see how it goes," he concluded.