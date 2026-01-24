DONE DEAL: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star's club confirm signing of former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch from Wydad Casablanca

Libyan giants Al Ittihad have confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch from Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Although he is an ostracised figure in the national team under Hugo Broos, the former Masandawana attacker has moved from the North African giants to the Tripoli-based big spenders.

Al Ittihad, who are 11-time Libyan Super Cup champions, are strengthening their playing unit, hoping to become one of the most competitive sides in Africa in the near future.

The Red Devils' best campaign in the CAF Champions League came in 2007 when they reached the semi-finals. The 18-time league champions managed to reach the last four of the Confederation Cup in 2010.