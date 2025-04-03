Does outgoing Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro have the squad depth to cope with PSL, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League commitments?

After Orlando Pirates' announcement on Jose Riveiro's future, GOAL takes a look at the squad depth and whether the players can push until the end.

The news of José Riveiro’s departure from Orlando Pirates at the end of the season hit like a thunderclap, sending shockwaves through the Buccaneers faithful. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the Spanish coach had decided not to renew his three-year contract with the club. Riveiro becomes only the second Pirates manager in recent years to complete their contract, following in the footsteps of Ruud Krol.

Despite GOAL’s heartfelt plea for him to stay, Riveiro’s mind is made up. Yet, his commitment to achieving greatness before his departure remains unwavering. He is determined to lead the team to an unprecedented quadruple, with Pirates still very much in the race for the PSL title, the Caf Champions League, and the Nedbank Cup, while already having secured the MTN8.

The question now is: Does he have the squad depth to finish strong in the crucial final stages of the 2024/25 season? GOAL takes a closer look at the talent and resources in Riveiro’s locker room as he aims to go out with a bang.