Jose Riveiro: Orlando Pirates' trophy magnet pondering on leaving Soweto giants as contract comes to an end amid PSL & Caf Champions League chase

Orlando Pirates might find themselves coachless for next season as Jose Riveiro's contract comes to an end when the 2024/25 term wraps up.

When you think of Premier Soccer League teams that consistently nurture and blood talented youngsters, Orlando Pirates undoubtedly emerges as one of the standout names on that list.

This progressive approach has unfolded under the watchful eye of head coach José Riveiro, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. While his future may be uncertain, and the Pirates faithful would be heartbroken to see him depart, there’s a lingering possibility that the Spaniard might choose to walk away on a high. After all, Riveiro is deeply loved by the Pirates supporters, and leaving on a successful note could be a tempting way to end his tenure.

A prime example of his faith in youth is Relebohile Mofokeng, who has swiftly risen to prominence, becoming a household name for both the Buccaneers and the national team, Bafana Bafana - where he has been tipped to be the country's next No.10. Riveiro’s willingness to take calculated risks has proven fruitful, with Mofokeng being just one of many success stories.

When the Pirates faced a defensive crisis following Thapelo Xoki's injury, Riveiro chose not to dip into the transfer market for a quick fix. Instead, he entrusted the inexperienced Thabiso Sesane with the responsibility. When both Sesane and Olisa Ndah were sidelined, the no-nonsense Mbekezeli Mbokazi was introduced - a bold move that paid off.

Up front, players like Mohau Nkota and Boitumelo Radiopane, though still finding their footing, represent the future of the club. Riveiro has seamlessly blended youth with experience, allowing the next generation of stars to shoulder the immense responsibility of wearing the Pirates jersey.

GOAL discusses why the PSL would not want to lose a coach of Riveiro’s calibre. The Buccaneers must do everything in their power to ensure the 49-year-old stays on at Orlando.

