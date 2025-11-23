Rhulani Mokwena and MC Alger warned 'Mamelodi Sundowns know how you play' ahead of CAF Champions League showdown
'Going to be nice meeting Mokwena'
Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba is looking forward to their Champions League match against MC Alger.
The Tshwane giants will face the Algerian league champions for the second group game after beating Saint-Eloi Lupopo.
While at Sundowns, Mokwena is understood to have created close relationships with senior players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, and Peter Shalulile.
But when it comes to the next Champions League showdown, they will be on different sides, each fighting for the three points up for grabs.
For Modiba, it is going to be a nice game playing against his former coach, whom he respects.
“We had a good relationship with the coach [Mokwena] – it is going to be a nice feeling to play against him because it hasn’t happened since he left the club,” Modiba told the media after Sundowns’ 3-1 win over Lupopo on Saturday.
“We are looking forward to the game - as guys we were speaking about it, that it’s going to be nice seeing him in a different gear. But we are professionals; we will have to do what we have to do and make sure we win the game," he added.
“We know how he plays, and he knows how we play, so it’s going to be a tough game for us also because it is never easy in Algeria. We have a team that can put up a fight. It is going to be nice seeing him again.”
Mokwena ready for daring challenge ahead
Recently, the former Wydad Casablanca coach analysed Group C and pointed out the factors that make it the toughest pool.
"Group stages of the Champions League are very difficult; just last night I was going through other different groups," Mokwena said as per iDiski Times.
“I think we are one of the two groups that have three league champions in it, and that already is very difficult. Only FC Lupopo were runners-up in their domestic league, but the rest of the three teams are league champions," he added.
"That tells you the level of the teams and the difficulty that we will face with the games. We have to respect that, but also we are very comfortable and extremely confident in our profile as the club and in our ambition as the staff."
However, Mokwena is confident that he has the players who are ambitious to do well in the competition.
“As a group of players, we understand the club that we represent, so we want to do better than what we did last season, but of course it starts with qualifying from the group; that means you have to start match by match," the 38-year-old coach added.
“Three teams from this group were in the quarter-finals and maybe even beyond the Champions League last season, and only two can make it this season; we want to be one of the two.”
MC Alger stunned
Mokwena's side, however, did not start their Champions League campaign on a positive note.
They were defeated by the Sudanese giants, Al Hilal, on Friday, and that means they are at the bottom of the table. Sundowns are at the top courtesy of a superior goal difference.
The loss was Mokwena's first defeat as MC Alger's head coach, having enjoyed a bright start in this job.
The loss means Mokwena and his side will face the Brazilians while under pressure because they will be desperate to win and avoid more group stage humiliation.