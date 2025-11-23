Rhulani Mokwena and MC Alger warned 'Mamelodi Sundowns know how you play' ahead of CAF Champions League showdown

Recently, the former Wydad Casablanca coach analysed Group C and pointed out the factors that make it the toughest pool.

"Group stages of the Champions League are very difficult; just last night I was going through other different groups," Mokwena said as per iDiski Times.

“I think we are one of the two groups that have three league champions in it, and that already is very difficult. Only FC Lupopo were runners-up in their domestic league, but the rest of the three teams are league champions," he added.

"That tells you the level of the teams and the difficulty that we will face with the games. We have to respect that, but also we are very comfortable and extremely confident in our profile as the club and in our ambition as the staff."

However, Mokwena is confident that he has the players who are ambitious to do well in the competition.

“As a group of players, we understand the club that we represent, so we want to do better than what we did last season, but of course it starts with qualifying from the group; that means you have to start match by match," the 38-year-old coach added.

“Three teams from this group were in the quarter-finals and maybe even beyond the Champions League last season, and only two can make it this season; we want to be one of the two.”