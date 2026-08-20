Hamza's current situation makes little sense without a look back at where it all began.

The player who left Al Ahly was no first-choice striker in the senior side, nor did he boast the kind of official numbers that would make his move to Barcelona look like the natural reward for a trophy-laden career. He rarely featured. His genuine chances came in lesser competitions, and that made his switch to Europe feel at first like a bet on raw talent rather than payment for a job already done.

Then came Hossam Hassan. The manager handed him one of the biggest leaps imaginable for a player his age, calling him into Egypt's World Cup squad. Given how little senior experience Hamza had, the decision caught plenty by surprise.

Four World Cup matches followed, 56 minutes in all, with no goal and no assist. The numbers alone hardly mark it out as an exceptional tournament to judge him by. Yet the real value lay somewhere else entirely. At 18, he found himself rubbing shoulders with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, soaking up the atmosphere of a global tournament and the crushing weight of expectation from fans and media, in an edition that saw Egypt reach the last 16 for the first time in their history.