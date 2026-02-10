Doctor Khumalo tells Kaizer Chiefs to hand Zitha Kwinika new contract as defender has entered final months of current deal
Kwinika's Chiefs contract running out
Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has entered the final months of his Amakhosi contract which is set to expire in June 2026.
The central defender joined the Soweto giants from Stellenbosch in July 2022 and had his initial contract expiring in June 2025 before the club exercised the option to extend the deal by a further year.
With the player set to find himself clubless at the end of the current season, a Chiefs legend has shared his thoughts on how he wants the defender's future to look.
Doctor Khumalo wants a new deal for Kwinika
Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo who previously coached Kwinika in the Amakhosi junior structures, wants a new contract for the defender.
"Before I air out my thoughts, probably let me give this to you. This is one of the guys I once coached at Kaizer Chiefs Under-17," said Doctor Khumalo on SABC Sport'sSoccer Zone.
"So, this is one of the products that came out of the Kaizer Chiefs development [structures]. His name is Elton, Zitha Kwinika. He deserves one [a new contract]."
Chiefs' solid defence
Kwinika is having a stable season which is a much-improved campaign from previous terms in which he mainly battled against fitness issues.
He started the season behind Aden McCarthy but returned to build a solid central defence partnership with Inacio Miguel.
That has seen Chiefs' defence being hailed as the most improved department this season.
Big test for Kwinika and Chiefs' defence
Kwinika and other Amakhosi defenders face a stern test on Sunday when Chiefs face Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup final Group D match away in Ismaila.
This is a match in which they need some steely defending to avoid conceding on a day a defeat could cost them a quarter-final spot.