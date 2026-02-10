Doctor Khumalo tells Kaizer Chiefs to hand Zitha Kwinika new contract as defender has entered final months of current deal

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has entered the final months of his Amakhosi contract which is set to expire in June 2026.

The central defender joined the Soweto giants from Stellenbosch in July 2022 and had his initial contract expiring in June 2025 before the club exercised the option to extend the deal by a further year.

With the player set to find himself clubless at the end of the current season, a Chiefs legend has shared his thoughts on how he wants the defender's future to look.