Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Doctor Khumalo tells Kaizer Chiefs to hand Zitha Kwinika new contract as defender has entered final months of current deal

After coming through Amakhosi development ranks, the 32-year-old centre-back went on to forge a professional career elsewhere, passing through Chippa United, Bidvest Wits and Stellenbosch FC. Now he is back at the Soweto giants where he has turned himself into a key player and is one of the team captains.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kwinika's Chiefs contract running out

    Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has entered the final months of his Amakhosi contract which is set to expire in June 2026.

    The central defender joined the Soweto giants from Stellenbosch in July 2022 and had his initial contract expiring in June 2025 before the club exercised the option to extend the deal by a further year.

    With the player set to find himself clubless at the end of the current season, a Chiefs legend has shared his thoughts on how he wants the defender's future to look.

    • Advertisement
  • Doctor KhumaloBackpage

    Doctor Khumalo wants a new deal for Kwinika

    Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo who previously coached Kwinika in the Amakhosi junior structures, wants a new contract for the defender.

    "Before I air out my thoughts, probably let me give this to you. This is one of the guys I once coached at Kaizer Chiefs Under-17," said Doctor Khumalo on SABC Sport'sSoccer Zone.

    "So, this is one of the products that came out of the Kaizer Chiefs development [structures]. His name is Elton, Zitha Kwinika. He deserves one [a new contract]."

  • Lebogang Mabotja of Marumo Gallants and Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs' solid defence

    Kwinika is having a stable season which is a much-improved campaign from previous terms in which he mainly battled against fitness issues.

    He started the season behind Aden McCarthy but returned to build a solid central defence partnership with Inacio Miguel.

    That has seen Chiefs' defence being hailed as the most improved department this season.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Big test for Kwinika and Chiefs' defence

    Kwinika and other Amakhosi defenders face a stern test on Sunday when Chiefs face Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup final Group D match away in Ismaila.

    This is a match in which they need some steely defending to avoid conceding on a day a defeat could cost them a quarter-final spot.

CAF Confederations Cup
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
0