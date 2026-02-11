Doctor Khumalo says Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates can't call themselves 'the best' if they beat a 'crippled' Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL title

“It’s okay to pose it that fashion [teams must take advantage of Sundowns' situation] but I would want to see any team in the PSL to challenge Sundowns without problems," Khumalo said at AB&Bev HQ in Bryanston, as reported by iDiski Times.

"Why do you have to wait for them to be crippled and then you take advantage of that, when they are not at their best and you want to say you are the best?

“They have their internal problems, you yourself fix yourself and face them when they don’t have problems, then I will take my hat off, and salute – but at the moment, I can’t say that," Khumalo stated.