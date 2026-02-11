Doctor Khumalo says Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates can't call themselves 'the best' if they beat a 'crippled' Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL title
Three-way title race
The top three - Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs - are locked in battle for the 2025/26 season PSL title, but Doctor Khumalo has stated that anyone who beats the Chloorkop outfit to the title will want to beat them at their full strength and that a weakened Masandawana is bad for all South African football.
Sundowns crippled
“It’s okay to pose it that fashion [teams must take advantage of Sundowns' situation] but I would want to see any team in the PSL to challenge Sundowns without problems," Khumalo said at AB&Bev HQ in Bryanston, as reported by iDiski Times.
"Why do you have to wait for them to be crippled and then you take advantage of that, when they are not at their best and you want to say you are the best?
“They have their internal problems, you yourself fix yourself and face them when they don’t have problems, then I will take my hat off, and salute – but at the moment, I can’t say that," Khumalo stated.
Elevated South African football
Khumalo stressed Sundowns' vital role in elevating Bafana Bafana and South African football globally.
“I’m praying and hoping they resolve their problems, we can’t afford to lose Sundowns, especially on the continent," he added.
“Remember, Sundowns are so important to us. When the draw was made for the World Cup, they asked the Mexican coach; what do you think of South Africa? He was talking about South Africa and answered by saying, ‘I saw Sundowns in the FIFA Club World Cup’ with this and that.
“These guys have taken the pride of the nation to another level – countries, teams, respect South African football because of Sundowns, Pirates and all the teams that have played outside South Africa.”
What's next for Sudowns?
The Brazilians have to face their former coach Rhulani Mokwena and his MC Alger side on Valentine's Day in a do-or-die finale to CAF Champions League Group C match. The math is simple, win or go out at the group stage.
The match has become more complicated with the news breaking of the suspension of Sundowns analyst Mario Masha for allegedly leaking tactical information to Mokwena.
In the local league, where 'Downs are chasing their ninth title in a row, the Pretoria club is coming under more pressure than usual as they lie second to Orlando Pirates and have Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United all breathing down their neck.
Coach Miguel Cardoso has found himself under increasing pressure as fans have taken to regularly chanting for the return of former coach Pitso Mosimane at matches. They may get their wish if Masandawana fail to progress in the continental competition on Sunday.