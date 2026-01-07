Doctor Khumalo describes Bafana Bafana's locker room as being 'like a funeral' after AFCON exit and begs SAFA to give legends a role

The Bafana legend also did not spare the national team head coach, as he called Broos out for comments he made before the Cameroon clash.

"You need to be mindful of what you are saying. Remember, this is Africa, we don’t reciprocate, nor do we receive everything said the same way,” Khumalo said in his interview with the African Five-a-Side podcast.

"There are certain things, there are certain cultures that you need to respect, but above all, you need to respect the game. You need to respect the Association, you need to respect the host country and your colleagues, protect your players, and protect the country that employed you. So, there are certain things that you can say to them, but with respect.

"You know, you don’t just say them just like that because I was wondering all of a sudden, the booing, where does that come from?

"But now, when you’re seeing this, now I understand because I saw the clip; you know about what he was saying about the host country," the retired star stated.

"But then, like I’m saying, it’s all about individuals understanding, you know, the culture and what type of people you’re dealing with, and yourself as an individual. You need to lead by example, because clearly it affected you, and poor players suffered because of those utterances."