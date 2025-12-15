Doctor Khumalo & another ex-Kaizer Chiefs star disagree with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Mbekezeli Mbokazi's transfer to Chicago Fire, duo explains what the move means for former Orlando Pirates defender

Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire FC has divided opinion, with some believing the in-form defender deserved a transfer to Europe while others feel the Major League Soccer switch is a smart career option.

The debate comes after the centre-back’s sensational rise from making his top-flight debut in March 2025, being one of the Buccaneers' captains to quickly establishing himself as a key figure in Bafana Bafana.

Mbokazi is now expected to play a crucial role for the national team at the 2025 AFCON finals and in the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

However, his decision to head to the United States of America has remained contentious, with Bafana coach Hugo Broos publicly blasting Mbokazi and his agent for opting for Chicago Fire.

On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has backed the move, arguing it could benefit the defender’s development and exposure.

Former Amakhosi star Junior Khanye has also thrown his support behind Mbokazi, insisting the MLS switch could still open doors to bigger opportunities in the future.