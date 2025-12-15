Doctor Khumalo & another ex-Kaizer Chiefs star disagree with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Mbekezeli Mbokazi's transfer to Chicago Fire, duo explains what the move means for former Orlando Pirates defender
Mbokazi divides opinion
Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire FC has divided opinion, with some believing the in-form defender deserved a transfer to Europe while others feel the Major League Soccer switch is a smart career option.
The debate comes after the centre-back’s sensational rise from making his top-flight debut in March 2025, being one of the Buccaneers' captains to quickly establishing himself as a key figure in Bafana Bafana.
Mbokazi is now expected to play a crucial role for the national team at the 2025 AFCON finals and in the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
However, his decision to head to the United States of America has remained contentious, with Bafana coach Hugo Broos publicly blasting Mbokazi and his agent for opting for Chicago Fire.
On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has backed the move, arguing it could benefit the defender’s development and exposure.
Former Amakhosi star Junior Khanye has also thrown his support behind Mbokazi, insisting the MLS switch could still open doors to bigger opportunities in the future.
Broos blasts MLS move
“I will tell you what I think. What is he going to do in Chicago?” Broos told the media.
“It’s not even a top team in America. And if my info is right, don’t quote me, but they told me he will play in MLS 2, the second team of Chicago. I don’t know if it’s the truth; I will ask him when I see him. That is even worse.
“I know what happened. A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing. How much can I get?
“If she is clever, she knows there is AFCON and next year the World Cup. There would’ve been better teams for his career than Chicago," added the veteran coach.
"What is he going to do alone in a big city like that? I don’t think it’s a good choice.”
Doctor Khumalo leaps to Mbokazi's defence
"When I played in the US, it was 1996, I think that’s when the MLS started, and myself and Shaun Bartlett were the two players that came from South Africa," Khumalo said as per KickOff.
"I guess the competitiveness of their league was not that much stronger than the way it is now because we're looking at big names that are there.
"I strongly believe that he has gone to a team that is gonna properly challenge him and [make him] grow as a player because I can imagine playing against [Lionel] Messi and other big names that are there in the USA.
"I know a lot of people, they don’t respect the MLS, but I can tell you that it is a competitive league," added the Bafana legend.
"For him to be going to Chicago I think it will be a blessing in disguise for him to go and start there and probably in years to come he can venture into Europe."
Khanye on what MLS move means for Mbokazi
“The boy’s background is going to push him to last longer, even as an international,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.
“And this move is more of a stepping stone for him. I don’t know why we underestimate the American league, I really don’t know why. Some of the best leagues in the world do not even look at our league.
“This is a decent move and look at the money they signed him for. He is now going to be exposed and the money tells you there is something the team has seen.
“I don’t want to be negative about that move because it’s a good move.”