UDM reports Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to the South African Human Rights Commission for alleged racist and sexist remarks over Mbekezeli Mbokazi's MLS move and late arrival at 2025 AFCON camp
Broos throws 'black guy, white guy' tantrum at Mbokazi
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was infuriated by Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi reporting for the national team camp late.
After the Buccaneers took part in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday, the Belgian gave the nine Pirates players in his final 2025 AFCON squad some two days off.
But Mbokazi arrived late in camp on Wednesday, sparking a tirade from his coach.
“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes,” Broos told the media.
“I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it.
"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban, it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude’.
“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it," added the former Cameroon coach.
" Then Pirates sent me a message with nonsense – really nonsense, why he missed his flight and I will not tell you what they said – and that is the worst thing that a club protects the player of his unprofessional attitude.
“This is South Africa, and this is very bad, very, very bad. When you’re a 19-year-old guy and you receive a call-up from the national team for AFCON, and to play World Cup next year, and the coach gives you a few more days off, if you are somebody with a good attitude, you don’t even want those two days and you are here on Monday with the other players.
“So, I will have a chat with him after training. And I can assure you he is a black guy, and he will get out of my room as a white guy," added the AFCON-winning tactician.
"Because that I can’t accept. But I know why, I know why. Suddenly Mboki (Mbokazi) is a star – he thinks he is a star!
“This is the attitude of a star, ‘I will decide when I come’. I will explain it to him. I’m very angry, very angry about his attitude,”
Broos' outburst at 'nice little woman' for facilitating MLS move
The Bafana coach continued with his tirade, this time turning focus to Mbokazi's agent Basia Michaels.
This comes after Michaels helped the 20-year-old defender move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.
Mbokazi played his last match for Pirates when they faced Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final and he heads to the USA after AFCON.
“I will tell you what I think. What is he going to do in Chicago?” Broos told the media.
“It’s not even a top team in America. And if my info is right, don’t quote me, but they told me he will play in MLS 2, the second team of Chicago. I don’t know if it’s the truth; I will ask him when I see him. That is even worse.
“I know what happened. A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing. How much can I get?
“If she is clever, she knows there is AFCON and next year the World Cup. There would’ve been better teams for his career than Chicago," added the veteran coach.
"What is he going to do alone in a big city like that? I don’t think it’s a good choice.”
UDM drags Broos to SAHRC
According to TimesLIVE, a letter to the SAHRC signed by UDM secretary-general Yongama Zigebe, quoted Section 9 of the Constitution that “expressly prohibits unfair discrimination on the grounds of race, gender, and other protected categories.
“The reported comments, racially coded, derogatory, and gender-diminishing, cannot be dismissed as off-hand remarks,” read the letter.
“They carry historical and cultural significance in a society still healing from the institutionalisation of racism and sexism.
"Public figures, particularly those entrusted with national teams, bear heightened obligations to uphold the values of non-racialism, non-sexism, respect and equality.”
“An independent investigation” has been requested by the UDM as they call the SAHRC to “issue appropriate recommendations to ensure accountability [and] corrective measures.”
What comes next?
With Broos seemingly hard on Mbokazi, it is to be seen if that will strain or strengthen the relationship between the two.
Mbokazi is expected to be one of the defence pillars of Bafana at Afcon which is his first major international tournament since his professional debut in March 2025.
UDM also approached SAFA and the party's member of parliament Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said Broos must be held to account for his remarks.
"We have lodged a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission against Coach Hugo Broos for his racist and sexist remarks directed at Mbokazi and his agent, Ms Basia Michaels," said Kwankwa.
"Racism and white supremacist attitudes have no place in our society and we will not tolerate them from anyone, including the Bafana Bafana coach.
"We have also written to SAFA to express our deep concern and disgust at his comments. Hugo must be held to account for his utterances!"