Dirty tricks? Club legend suspects Mamelodi Sundowns are using analyst saga as 'a scapegoat for anticipating a loss' against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in CAF Champions League

The MC Alger match comes as Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Portuguese tactician has led the Brazilians to a four-match winless streak in Africa, leaving them third in the standings.

That puts Masandawana at a big risk of elimination from this competition and needing nothing short of victory to reach the quarter-finals.

Former Sundowns star Sello Mahlangu feels the club has thrown the damning allegations at Masha to use as an excuse should they fail to progress to the knockouts.