Dirty tricks? Club legend suspects Mamelodi Sundowns are using analyst saga as 'a scapegoat for anticipating a loss' against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in CAF Champions League
Sundowns suspend analyst
Mamelodi Sundowns have suspended analyst Mario Masha over allegations of leaking tactical information to MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena.
This comes as the Brazilians are preparing to face the Algerian giants in a CAF Champions League Group C match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
The allegations against Masha have dominated headlines ahead of this crucial showdown for both sides.
Cardoso's job on the line
The MC Alger match comes as Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is facing an uncertain future at the club.
The Portuguese tactician has led the Brazilians to a four-match winless streak in Africa, leaving them third in the standings.
That puts Masandawana at a big risk of elimination from this competition and needing nothing short of victory to reach the quarter-finals.
Former Sundowns star Sello Mahlangu feels the club has thrown the damning allegations at Masha to use as an excuse should they fail to progress to the knockouts.
Mamelodi Sundowns
Masha a scapegoat
"These are allegations we are not sure of, but if the club is sure of their allegations and has proof, then it's a question of a person not being ethical in their work," Mahlangu told KickOff.
"Otherwise, he could be a scapegoat for anticipating the loss [in the upcoming game]. I don't think a professional who works at Sundowns can just risk his reputation and career.
"Even coach Rhulani, how will he work with him in the future, knowing he is capable of such things? How is he going to trust him? I believe Mario is earning much better and is well taken care of by the team to jeopardise his career."
Masha might have been framed
"Remember, football is now a dog-eat-dog business. Someone might have framed him so that the performance analyst position can be given to their own people," Mahlangu continued.
"But if the allegations are true, then the club is within its rights to suspend him.
“As someone who played the game, I believe sharing a drill with someone else will never affect how I play. It's not like Sundowns is unpredictable.
"Everybody knows how they will play on the weekend. Sundowns have become predictable nowadays."