Diogo Jota's sons to join matchday mascots when former clubs Liverpool and Wolves meet at Anfield

In a new story from The Times, Dinis and Duarte - the young sons of Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso - will take to the Anfield pitch in what is expected to be an emotional occasion on Merseyside this weekend.

The two boys were alongside their younger sister and their parents when Liverpool celebrated winning their 20th league title following the game against Crystal Palace at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The family previously attended Liverpool’s opening game of the 2025-26 campaign against Bournemouth at Anfield on 15 August, as well as Wolves’ first match of the season against Manchester City at Molineux the following day.

Both clubs held beautiful tributes for Jota and his brother Andre, with Liverpool supporters in both the Kop and the Sir Kenny Dalglish stands forming mosaics which read 'DJ20' and 'AS30' before the game against Bournemouth.

Wolves fans also honoured Jota by unfurling a huge banner of him in the build up to their meeting with Pep Guardiola’s City, while the forward’s favourite song - Fields of Gold by Sting - was played at Molineux.