'A leap in quality' - Diego Simeone praises substitutes as Atletico Madrid open La Liga campaign with win

Speaking to journalists in his post-match press conference, the Argentine coach reflected on a frustrating first half before praising the decisive impact of his bench in shifting momentum: "We try to start the game with the boys who are in the best condition to compete," Simeone told reporters.

"In the first half it was running. We didn't have scoring chances. In the second half the changes took a leap in quality. All the boys gave us the leap we needed. The two goals are two great goals and we were able to win a game that was not easy."