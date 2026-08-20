AFP
'A leap in quality' - Diego Simeone praises substitutes as Atletico Madrid open La Liga campaign with win
Sublime finishes deliver victory
Atletico were frustrated by Malaga during a stagnant first half, generating an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.10 from four attempts in the absence of Julian Alvarez. The lack of breakthrough prompted Simeone into a 57th-minute triple change, introducing Lee, Baena, and Giuliano Simeone. The tactical switch yielded immediate results, as Lee scored on his debut with a fine curling effort, followed by Baena's spectacular free-kick that sealed the 2-0 victory.
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Argentine coach commends response
Speaking to journalists in his post-match press conference, the Argentine coach reflected on a frustrating first half before praising the decisive impact of his bench in shifting momentum: "We try to start the game with the boys who are in the best condition to compete," Simeone told reporters.
"In the first half it was running. We didn't have scoring chances. In the second half the changes took a leap in quality. All the boys gave us the leap we needed. The two goals are two great goals and we were able to win a game that was not easy."
Debut goal underlines potential
Lee marked his competitive debut in style by becoming Atletico's third-youngest 21st-century debut scorer in La Liga at 25 years and 181 days old. The former Valencia, Mallorca, and PSG midfielder, who also finished with joint-team-high totals for chances created and tackles won, reflected on his adaptation: "The first games were very important. We lacked training. It was very important to get the win," Lee said.
"The whole team has done a great job. Thanks to the work of the first half we were able to get the victory. We continue to work hard. The rhythm is missing, but with work we will improve individually and collectively."
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Tactical depth fuels ambitions
An opening-day victory provides Atletico with crucial early momentum as they continue to build match sharpness ahead of a demanding 2026-27 La Liga campaign. The bench's match-winning contribution highlights the depth at Simeone's disposal amid ongoing speculation surrounding Alvarez's future. The Colchoneros must now quickly turn their attention to another home fixture when they host Villarreal on Sunday, August 23.
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