'Did you see good game or not?' MC Alger's Ben Yahia concedes defeat but refuses to speak about ugly scenes witnessed! Coach wants Orlando Pirates to play either Mamelodi Sundowns or Al Ahly in Caf Champions League final
The 65-year-old believes his team was superior as opposed to Bucs but failed to take their chances in the continental outing.
- MC Alger knocked out of CCL
- Pirates are in the last four
- Coach reacts to the defeat