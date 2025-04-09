Caf Champions League: Jose Riveiro insists 'Orlando Pirates was the better team during the two games' after advancing to semi-finals as MC Alger are 'difficult team to play against, long balls one after the other'
A goalless draw was enough to send Bucs to the semi-finals, where they will face an Egyptian side in their next continental clash.
- Pirates reach semi-finals on aggregate
- South African clubs dominate Caf competitions
- Pirates set to face Marumo Gallants next