Desiree Ellis' Banyana Banyana to break camp after CAF reschedules 2026 WAFCON

CAF has postponed the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which was scheduled to start on March 17, to April 3.

The postponement came just as defending champions Nigeria and other teams were intensifying preparations for the tournament.

Morocco are the hosts of the upcoming WAFCON, but after days of uncertainty, CAF has moved the tournament to a later period.

Banyana are in Group B together with Ivory Coast, Tanzania and Burkina Faso.