Deon Hotto admits Orlando Pirates don't know what to expect from Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby after signing Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele & Tashreeq Morris - 'They are digging'
Amakhosi have acquired new players who could participate in the Soweto Derby on Saturday, which worries the Namibia international.
- Hotto admits Pirates don't know what to expect in Soweto Derby
- Amakhosi signed Cele, Lilepo, and Morris this January
- Bucs & the Glamour Boys will face each other on Saturday