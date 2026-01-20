Dele Alli receives transfer offers from FOUR La Liga clubs as ex-Tottenham star mulls next move five months after Como release

A personal training regime has helped to keep the ex-England international ticking over as he waits on enticing offers. According to Fichajes, four approaches have been made from the top tier of Spanish football. Real Oviedo, Sevilla, Elche, and Getafe are all said to have been in touch.

It is claimed that Oviedo were the first to make a move, as they sit bottom of the Liga table, with an “immediate morale boost” being sought to “reverse a dangerous trend”. Dele is said to tick boxes for them when it comes to “offensive leadership” and “international experience”.

They are, however, only proposing a deal through to the end of the season, with an extension option requiring certain criteria to be met. Contact has already been made with the player’s representatives.

Sevilla are considered to be in a more “delicate financial scenario”, which makes a deal unlikely. They are, however, exploring the option of bringing Dele on board “under very tight salary parameters”.

They, like Real Oviedo, will propose a short-term contract that includes an extension clause if “the player performs on the field”. They see Dele as an “adaptable attacking midfielder, capable of providing tactical alternatives without compromising the wage bill”. He is a low-risk option for a team that are hoping to push on into the top half of the Liga standings.

