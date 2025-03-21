England v Albania - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'He is fearless' - Declan Rice left in awe of Arsenal team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly after 18-year-old scores and is named Player of the Match on England debut

M. Lewis-SkellyEnglandEngland vs AlbaniaAlbaniaWorld Cup Qualification UEFAD. RiceArsenalPremier League

Declan Rice lavished praise on his Arsenal team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly after the 18-year-old scored to make history on his England debut.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lewis-Skelly took just 20 minutes to score
  • Put in a stellar display throughout the match
  • Rice labelled him as "fearless" after victory over Albania
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱