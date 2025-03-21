'Southgate was more entertaining' - England players given honest assessment after picking up routine win against Albania in first game under Thomas Tuchel
English fans believe Gareth Southgate's side "was more entertaining" as England chugged to a 2-0 win against Albania on Thomas Tuchel's debut.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England were made to toil for the three points
- Kane and Lewis-Skelly were on target for the Three Lions
- Fans give honest verdict on the performance