Tense hours in Hungary at the Republic of Ireland camp after several players said they did not want to play tomorrow's Nations League match against Israel at the neutral venue in Debrecen.





According to ANSA, after lengthy discussions the Football Association of Ireland held a vote among the players and the majority said they were in favour of tomorrow's match going ahead and also of the one scheduled for a week's time, which will also be played at a neutral venue, in Serbia.





The decision did not come easily, with press conferences first postponed and then effectively cancelled, after the national team's reserve goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, told the squad that he did not want to play.



