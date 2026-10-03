Davide Ancelotti is no longer merely a name moving in the shadow of his legendary father Carlo. Step by step, he has begun to carve out a career of his own. He spent years alongside his father at major clubs like Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid, then struck out on his own at Botafogo, where he lifted the Club World Cup with the Brazilian national team. Now he has settled at Lille, a project that lets him work his own way.
At thirty-seven, Davide seems ever more determined to build his own name away from the endless comparison with his father. He sat down for a lengthy conversation with the Spanish newspaper "AS", and the Italian coach spoke frankly about his coaching philosophy, the evolution of modern football and the strength of the French league. He touched too on Real Madrid and the departure of Toni Kroos, the influence of Vinícius Júnior, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and his opinion of José Mourinho. And he made no secret of his dream of one day coaching the Spanish club.