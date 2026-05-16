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David de Gea 'gives middle finger' to Bruno Fernandes after learning Man Utd star jumped ahead of Spanish goalkeeper & Cristiano Ronaldo
Savage response to record-breaking win
The Spanish goalkeeper has reacted in hilarious fashion to the news that Fernandes has surpassed his record for the most Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards. After Manchester United shared a graphic on social media celebrating the milestone, De Gea took to the comments to jokingly offer his former captain a "middle finger" emoji alongside the message: "Bruno".
The post quickly went viral, with supporters hailing the playful banter displayed by the pair. While De Gea is no longer part of the furniture at Old Trafford, it is clear that he still keeps a very close eye on the goings-on at his former club and maintains a strong bond with the players he left behind.
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Fernandes overtakes United legends
Fernandes claimed the prestigious trophy for the 2025-26 campaign after emerging as the overwhelming winner of a fan-led vote. This latest triumph represents his fifth win since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020, officially moving him one clear of both De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo, who each have four awards to their name.
The 31-year-old has been in sensational form this season, cementing his legacy as one of the finest creative forces to ever wear the United shirt. His elite consistency proved especially crucial during a turbulent campaign when the Red Devils sparked a dramatic mid-season resurgence following the appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager. He remained the bedrock of the team's turnaround, stepping up as the driving force on the pitch as United successfully navigated a pivotal transitional era.
Chasing Premier League history
While the individual award is locked away, Fernandes has another massive goal in his sights before the season concludes. The United skipper requires just one more to match the milestone of 20 assists in a single Premier League season, a record currently shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. With 19 league assists already in the bag, and two domestic fixtures remaining against Nottingham Forest and Brighton, the odds are in favour of the Portuguese international making even more history. His ability to create chances has been unmatched this term, providing a staggering 124 opportunities for his team-mates across the campaign.
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Old Trafford legacy secured
The victory makes Fernandes only the second player in the club's history, after De Gea himself, to complete a hat-trick of consecutive Player of the Year wins. Having first won the prize under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has now proven to be the club's most reliable performer across multiple managerial regimes. Despite the departures of big names like Ronaldo and De Gea in recent years, Fernandes has remained the focal point of the side. His latest accolade only serves to further cement his status among the pantheon of United greats, even if it does earn him a few playful insults from his former team-mates along the way.