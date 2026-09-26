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David de Gea takes aim at Manchester City over Premier League charges as former Man Utd star eyes extra titles
Independent panel upholds financial breaches
English football has been rocked to its core after an independent commission found City guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges brought against them between 2009 and 2018. The monumental verdict opens the door to unprecedented sanctions, ranging from relegation and heavy points deductions to hefty fines and the stripping of historic titles. The ruling immediately triggered widespread shockwaves among domestic rivals who were narrowly pipped to major silverware during that era.
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Former goalkeeper queries medal tally
Former Red Devils number one De Gea, who made over 500 appearances as Old Trafford's first-choice shot-stopper until his departure in 2023, was among the first prominent figures to fire a public barb following the historic ruling. Addressing the prospect of past championship honours being redistributed via his official account on X, De Gea posted: "So...... Let's talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then?"
Rival clubs explore compensation claims
The Spaniard's pointed reaction refers back to campaigns where United finished runners-up to City, including 2011–12 on goal difference, 2017–18 under Jose Mourinho, and 2020–21 with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.
According to The Athletic, leading top-flight outfits including United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have instructed top sports lawyers to explore damages claims over missed prize money and commercial revenue.
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Lengthy legal fallout awaits rivals
City are expected to exhaust every legal avenue to challenge any sporting sanctions and incoming damages claims from domestic rivals. Meanwhile, the Premier League faces the delicate task of enforcing punishments without completely rewriting the competition's history books. The bitter legal battle is likely to continue for months before reaching a final resolution.
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