David Beckham splashes out on champagne and enjoys boozy party with Gary Neville and Guy Ritchie to celebrate his knighthood

According to The Sun, Beckham invited around 30 people to celebrate the knighthood he received from the king earlier this week. He booked a section of Cotswolds pub The Bull, in Charlbury, where celebrity friends such as filmmaker Ritchie and former team-mate Gary Neville were also present. The guests feasted on oysters and barbecued lamb with roast potatoes, and enjoyed several bottles of rose wine, each worth £55. They also drank beer, margaritas and espresso martini cocktails.

Beckham's son Cruz performed a specially written song, which included the line "King Charles came to David Beckham and knighted him my man". The crowd at the pub then sang along to hits by Oasis and The Rolling Stones. The 50-year-old even got up and danced as the crowd chanted, "We love you Sir David Beckham, we love you Sir David Beckham."

The party ended just before midnight, after which the Three Lions icon posed with fans for selfies and signed autographs. While Romeo and Cruz joined in the celebration, eldest son Brooklyn was not present.