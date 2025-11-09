This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty
Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville: Lionel Messi dazzles while Tadeo Allende shows class to lead Herons into Eastern Conference semis

Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist, while Tadeo Allende bagged a brace as Inter Miami thumped Nashville 4-0 to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Herons were dominant throughout, leaning on their star man to cruise past their opponents, with Jordi Alba also providing an assist as Miami sealed their first-ever playoff series win.

Miami only needed one moment early on. Messi provided it. The ball fell to the Argentine, 40 yards from goal, and he did the rest. Messi left three defenders in the dust before finishing back across the goalkeeper to give the Herons a 1-0 lead early. They got a second shortly before halftime. Young striker Mateo Silvetti latched onto a Jordi Alba through ball, before cutting back to Messi - who finished into an open net.

Nashville showed a bit more attacking intent to open the second half, but left themselves open on the break. One mistake cost them. They briefly fell asleep and allowed Messi and Alba to combine. The left back found a wide-open Allende for an easy finish from close range. And then the rout started. Miami's fourth was simply sublime. Messi received the ball at midfield, evaded his man, and released an inch-perfect through ball to Allende. The striker added his second of the day with a delightful chip to make it four. 

It was otherwise a formality for the Herons, who were rather stout against a tepid Nashville attack. FC Cincinnati are next, who will surely offer more of a test in a single elimination fixture in two weeks. For now, though, they seem to be hitting their stride. 

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...

  • Rocco Rios NovoGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Rocco Rios Novo (7/10):

    Barely had a save to make, but was solid when called upon. 

    Ian Fray (7/10):

    A solid shift at right back. Did his defensive job well, and put in a few good crosses, too. Finding form at the right time.

    Maxi Falcon (4/10):

    A comedy of errors at the back. Missed tackles, gave the ball away, and did pretty much everything wrong - but got away with it.

    Noah Allen (7/10):

    The more solid of the two center backs, and handled Sam Surridge well. 

    Jordi Alba (8/10):

    Played a glorious pass in the lead up to Miami's second. Assisted the third. A typical, lovely attacking performance. 

  • Tadeo Allende Inter Miami Getty

    Midfield

    Sergio Busquets (6/10):

    A bit erratic at the base of midfield. Gave the ball away a few times, but also made some key interventions - and connected with Messi well. 

    Rodrigo De Paul (7/10):

    A solid two way showing. Played a crucial pass in the lead up to the third goal.  

    Baltasar Rodriguez (6/10):

    Not at his best, but still put in a shift. Will likely start going forward, though. 

    Tadeo Allende (8/10):

    Bagged a brace, and offered plenty of off-ball work. One of his best games of the year. 

  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (9/10):

    Scored an obligatory silly goal. Added a second, as well as a ridiculous assist. Dominant throughout. 

    Mateo Silvetti (8/10):

    Showed great composure to assist Messi's second. Deserved a goal of his own.

  • Javier Mascherano Inter Miami 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Telasco Segovia (7/10):

    Offered a bit more attacking intent - which helped open the game up when Miami were under pressure. 

    Yannick Bright (7/10):

    Broke up play effectively at the base of midfield. 

    Tomas Aviles (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Javier Mascherano (7/10):

    Went for more or less the same system, save for replacing Luis Suarez with Mateo Silvetti. Not tactical genius, but his side won convincingly. A good night. 

