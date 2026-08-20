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Darwin NunezGetty
Adhe Makayasa

Darwin Nunez set for loan move to newly promoted Al-Diriyah from Al-Hilal

D. Nunez
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah
Transfers

Al-Hilal striker Darwin Nunez is closing in on a season-long loan switch to newly promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah after being frozen out of the first-team squad. The 27-year-old Uruguay international will have his full wages covered by the top-flight newcomers in an effort to secure regular minutes following a difficult spell in Riyadh.

  • Temporary arrangement agreed smoothly

    Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Nunez has formally agreed a season-long loan move to newly promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah. The deal contains no option to buy, with the top-flight newcomers agreeing to cover the Uruguay international's substantial wages in full. This strategic switch offers the striker an ideal route out of his first-team exile at Al-Hilal.


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  • Uruguay v Spain: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Contractual disputes stall negotiations

    Before sealing his switch to Al-Diriyah, Nunez had been strongly linked with a move to Turkish heavyweights Trabzonspor, where he was slated to reunite with former Liverpool attacking partner Mohamed Salah. That ambitious plan aimed to recreate their productive Anfield partnership in the Super Lig and generate major global attention. However, negotiations ultimately collapsed over an unresolved contractual dispute with Al-Hilal, who reportedly owe the striker significant outstanding wage and bonus payments that he refused to forfeit through a unilateral contract termination.

  • Roster limitations force change

    Nunez's career has featured several high-profile moves, rising from Penarol, shining at Almeria, joining Benfica for €24m, and eventually securing an €80m-plus transfer to Liverpool in 2022. Yet his stint in the Middle East quickly unravelled due to strict foreign player quotas and the arrival of Karim Benzema, prompting head coach Simone Inzaghi to omit the Uruguayan from Al-Hilal's domestic league roster. With his contract running until June 2028, a temporary domestic switch represents his only realistic path to secure regular playing time and protect his standing.

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  • Darwin Nunez Al-Hilal 2025-26Getty

    Fresh start offers redemption

    Joining Al-Diriyah provides Nunez with an invaluable platform to rebuild his confidence and rediscover the sharp goalscoring instincts that dulled during his recent exile. Any aspirations of a swift return to European football must now wait while he establishes himself as the talismanic focal point for the Saudi newcomers. Delivering consistent performances this season will prove pivotal when his long-term contractual status in Riyadh is reassessed next summer.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR