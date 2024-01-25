'Newcastle could be perfect' - Darren Bent tips Jose Mourinho to make shock move to St James' Park after Roma sacking

Aditya Gokhale
Jose-Mourinho(C)Getty Images
Jose MourinhoNewcastle UnitedPremier League

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has tipped Jose Mourinho to join Newcastle United after being sacked by Roma last week.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mourinho sacked by Roma last week
  • Bent tips Mourinho to Newcastle as 'perfect'
  • Eddie Howe's job under threat

Editors' Picks