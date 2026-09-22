Danilo, former Juventus defender and captain, speaks on the programme GNT in the episode of Papo de Segunda: "We often lull ourselves with the wonderful idea that there is a place, or a way of living, where our happiness resides. But that is not the case. Life itself, the experience of living, is an interweaving of nuances, a constant alternation of moments, feelings and experiences. I also think about what is called the plateau effect, that belief whereby we think: 'Fine, I will get to a certain point and, once I have reached it, my life will finally be...'. It is the greatest illusion, a great lie".
Danilo bitter: "I wanted to end my career at Juventus"
Danilo continued, as reported by TuttoJuve.com: "I, honestly, thought I would build my career and bring it to a close by playing in Europe, then finish it at Juventus, exactly as I had planned. Then, all of a sudden, because of an internal matter, I found myself in a situation in which I was no longer considered in the same way, I no longer had the same recognition and was no longer part of the project. And I thought: 'Damn, what now? And what about all my plans?'. But I had not fully decided those plans myself. And that is precisely the ability we must develop: learning to dance with life's uncertainties, to adapt to what happens and, at the same time, to remain faithful to our uniqueness".
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting