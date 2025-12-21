Daniel Akpeyi declares 'Kaizer Chiefs don't have an experienced goalkeeper' despite Brandon Petersen's exploits and recommends Chippa United's Stanley Nwabali to Amakhosi
- Backpage
Petersen outstanding for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeeping department has arguably been one of the most improved this season, offering the much-needed stability at the back.
Brandon Petersen has cemented himself as the number one goalkeeper and has impressively kept 11 clean sheets in 18 matches across all competitions so far this term.
His consistency even sparked debate that he deserved a place at the 2025 AFCON finals with Bafana Bafana after initially being named in the preliminary squad.
However, Petersen was later dropped, a decision that could further motivate him to stay at the top of his game between the sticks in his bid to return to the national team.
While Chiefs have also Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari as other options, competition for places remains healthy in the goalkeeping department.
But former Amakhosi goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is not entirely convinced the Chiefs goalkeeping department is the finished product yet.
- Backpagepix
'Chiefs don't have an experienced goalkeeper'
Akpeyi has urged the Soweto giants to still consider Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
"Chippa United is well known for producing good players, and Stanley Nwabali is one of those players," Akpeyi told KickOff.
"I'm pretty sure that if he can find his way to Chiefs, his career will be at a different level. He's actually a good goalkeeper, but Chiefs know what they want. So, it's up to Chiefs now if they want him or not.
"Chiefs are on a different level compared to Chippa. They are a different brand. It is up to Chiefs to make that decision on what they really want.
"They don't have an experienced goalkeeper. The goalkeepers that are there have been growing over the years, and they are actually very good goalkeepers," added the former Nigeria international.
“So far, so good. When Bruce [Bvuma] came in, he did his own part. Having Nwabali there will help them to compete. So, it is up to them."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Do Chiefs need a back-up goalkeeper?
In recent years, Nwabali has repeatedly been linked with a potential move to Chiefs.
Even former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye has weighed in, calling for the Soweto giants to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide reliable backup.
Khanye’s view comes after watching Chiefs bolster their squad in several other positions and not the goalkeeping department.
“They should be signing in the important position, a goalkeeper,” said Khanye as per iDiski Times.
“A very important position, they were supposed to sign a goalkeeper. I see all the signings and Nabi is he okay having a pre-season with Kaizer Chiefs thinking his problem is wing-backs? It’s a question that’s why I’m asking.
“The goalkeeper position, the guy just overlooked that and signed wing-backs. It’s a question I’m asking myself. So it means he attacks with wing-backs? That he realised that his problem is at wing-back that he needs one at right and left but he doesn’t have a goalkeeper," added the former Amakhosi wideman.
“Chiefs have signed but they still haven’t signed a goalkeeper not even a back-up because you don’t need one goalkeeper, you also need a back-up. They have a crisis in that department. They don’t have two goalkeepers. In a position that’s so important, they don’t have a goalkeeper.”
- Backpage
What comes next?
With the January transfer window edging closer, it remains to be seen which departments Kaizer Chiefs will look to strengthen.
The recent injury to Ntwari may have prompted the club to reconsider its depth between the posts.
Chiefs could be forced into the market for a back-up goalkeeper to guard against further setbacks.
In the absence of Ntwari, the Soweto giants have appeared thin in the goalkeeping department, with Petersen and Bvuma the most recognised options.
They are currently supported by youngster Bontle Molefe, a situation that may influence recruitment plans.