Daniel Akpeyi declares 'Kaizer Chiefs don't have an experienced goalkeeper' despite Brandon Petersen's exploits and recommends Chippa United's Stanley Nwabali to Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeeping department has arguably been one of the most improved this season, offering the much-needed stability at the back.

Brandon Petersen has cemented himself as the number one goalkeeper and has impressively kept 11 clean sheets in 18 matches across all competitions so far this term.

His consistency even sparked debate that he deserved a place at the 2025 AFCON finals with Bafana Bafana after initially being named in the preliminary squad.

However, Petersen was later dropped, a decision that could further motivate him to stay at the top of his game between the sticks in his bid to return to the national team.

While Chiefs have also Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari as other options, competition for places remains healthy in the goalkeeping department.

But former Amakhosi goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is not entirely convinced the Chiefs goalkeeping department is the finished product yet.