Sebastian Frej
Hands off our star! Crystal Palace slam door in Manchester City's face as boss insists star midfielder is going nowhere
Defending the star midfielder
Crystal Palace have made their stance clear after rebuffing an enquiry from Manchester City for midfielder Wharton. City have weighed up potential midfield reinforcements following Rodri's high-profile departure to Barcelona in a £65.4m deal.
However, Palace transfer chiefs immediately shut down the approach, making it clear that their prized asset is not available. The 22-year-old remains under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029 following his £22.5m arrival from Blackburn Rovers in 2024.
- Getty Images Sport
Sage insists Wharton stays put
New Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has strongly backed his player to remain in south London for the upcoming campaign. Sage believes another full season of development under the club's new dynamic will greatly benefit the England international.
“Now is not the moment to do that,” Sage told reporters when discussing potential interest. “I think he is able to play for another club, a big club here or anywhere in Europe. But I think one year with us, one year with a new dynamic will be good for him. We need him and that’s why I think he will stay with us.”
Rapid rise and silverware
Wharton has enjoyed a meteoric rise since breaking through, earning four senior caps for the England national team. His stellar performances have also helped Palace secure impressive silverware, including the FA Cup in 2024–25 and the UEFA Conference League in 2025–26.
Such success naturally attracts attention from elite sides across Europe, coinciding with the thoughtful squad refreshment carried out by City this summer. Alongside welcoming Elliot Anderson, City have managed player transitions involving Nathan Aké, James Trafford, and Tijjani Reijnders.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the campaign
With Palace standing firm on their valuation and future plans, Wharton is expected to play a central role in their upcoming fixtures. Sage's unequivocal backing ensures the midfielder can focus entirely on club duties without ongoing transfer distractions.
As the transfer window draws to a close, Palace's resolve will ensure their core squad remains intact. Supporters can look forward to seeing their star playmaker pull the strings in midfield for at least another year.
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