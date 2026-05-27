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Crystal Palace fans attacked in Leipzig as police intervene ahead of Conference League final vs Rayo Vallecano
Violent scenes erupt in German city centre
Per The Telegraph, footage emerged on social media on Tuesday evening showing a group of men dressed in black charging at Palace supporters who were congregating outside a bar. The attackers, who appeared well-organised, launched chairs and glassware at the travelling fans, forcing them to scramble for cover as the square turned into a battlefield. The identities of the attackers remain unconfirmed, with speculation mounting as to whether they were ultras from Rayo or FC Lokomotive Leipzig. The German fourth-tier side has a history of supporters wearing similar black attire, and police in full riot gear were forced to intervene quickly to push the aggressors back and restore order.
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Police intervention and retaliatory violence
As the violence escalated, some Palace fans were seen retaliating by throwing furniture back at the group, leading to hand-to-hand skirmishes before law enforcement could separate the factions. Officers eventually managed to pen in approximately 50 to 60 individuals believed to be the primary instigators of the trouble, who had allegedly targeted the area where the English fans were gathering.
The incident has cast a shadow over what should be a historic occasion for the Premier League side. Despite the earlier violence, fans from both Palace and Rayo had been seen mingling peacefully earlier in the day, with both sets of supporters desperate to see their side lift a first-ever major European trophy on Wednesday night.
Palace road to the final after controversial ruling
The Eagles’ journey to this final has been marred by off-field drama following their FA Cup success last season. Despite qualifying for the Europa League, the club saw the CAS uphold their ban from the competition due to UEFA’s strict multi-club ownership regulations, a decision that eventually saw Nottingham Forest take their place in the superior competition.
Oliver Glasner’s men have since navigated a difficult Conference League path to Leipzig, finishing 10th in the league phase before overcoming Zrinjski Mostar, AEK Larnaca, Fiorentina, and Shakhtar Donetsk. Palace are now just 90 minutes away from becoming the third English team to win the Conference League, following in the footsteps of West Ham and Chelsea.
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Palace hunt for more silverware
Winning the final would mark Palace's third trophy success in the space of a year, to go along with their FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs in 2025., and it would earn them an automatic spot in next season's Europa League. The club previously stated that "sporting merit is rendered meaningless" by the UEFA regulations that forced them into the tertiary competition, adding an extra layer of motivation for the players.
For now, the focus remains on the safety of the Palace fans on the streets of Leipzig as local authorities remain on high alert ahead of the kick-off against their Spanish opponents Rayo on Wednesday night.