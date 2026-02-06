Goal.com
Mduduzi Shabalala and Henri Stanic, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage
Seth Willis

Critics told off as Kaizer Chiefs teammate stands with Mduduzi Shabalala after Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch insisting 'everyone can miss'

The versatile midfielder has had a tough week in the wake of Amakhosi's elimination from the domestic annual competition. The Bafana Bafana international had some massive opportunities to put his name on the score sheet but failed to capitalise on them. However, his compatriot has stood firm in his defence, insisting it is common in football.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Why is Shabalala under fire?

    Kaizer Chiefs played Stellenbosch on Wednesday in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture staged at the DHL Stadium.

    Despite coming into the match as favourites and defending champions, Amakhosi left, eliminated, after a 2-1 defeat.

    However, a majority of the Glamour Boys fans believe Mduduzi Shabalala is one of the reasons for the loss. The 22-year-old had two massive chances to find the back of the net but failed to capitalise on them.  

    Since then, the Bafana Bafana midfielder has been trending on Social Media.

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Shabalala defended

    The Glamour Boys defender Bradley Cross has now told off those who are unhappy with Shabalala, insisting that missing chances is part of football. 

    “We all support Shabalala and we all with him,” he told the media.  

    “Like I said, that happens to everyone. Everyone can miss opportunities.

    “At the end of the day, we're all surrounded by him, and we're comforting him, and he knows himself he’s strong mentally, and we're all behind him, and we got his back," Cross concluded. 

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Blame the weather?

    Meanwhile, Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze believes the 30-minute delay caused by the weather contributed to his team's loss.

    "Those delays are never good for teams,” the tactician said in a presser.  

    “And you know, the momentum, the concentration, the focus on the game is, you get perturbation from that.  

    "I don’t want to find any excuse. And we are out with all the things that happened today, and we have just to keep our heads straight and concentrate on Sunday’s game," Kaze concluded.  

  • Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    The CAF inter-club assignment

    On Sunday, Amakhosi embark on a CAF Confederation Cup outing where they will host Al Masry in the Group D outing.

    Chiefs are currently on seven points, and a win will take them either to the top or, at the worst, second position, which will increase their chances of making the knockout phase.

    Zamalek are at the top with eight points, a point more than Al Masry.  

