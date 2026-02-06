Critics told off as Kaizer Chiefs teammate stands with Mduduzi Shabalala after Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch insisting 'everyone can miss'

Kaizer Chiefs played Stellenbosch on Wednesday in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture staged at the DHL Stadium.

Despite coming into the match as favourites and defending champions, Amakhosi left, eliminated, after a 2-1 defeat.

However, a majority of the Glamour Boys fans believe Mduduzi Shabalala is one of the reasons for the loss. The 22-year-old had two massive chances to find the back of the net but failed to capitalise on them.

Since then, the Bafana Bafana midfielder has been trending on Social Media.