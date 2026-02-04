Stellenbosch 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Amakhosi co-coaches are clueless; betrayal football is f*cked up! Horrible Flavio Silva is a liability; we were scammed, but we lost because of Mduduzi Shabalala'

Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs have been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup following their 2-1 loss against Stellenbosch on Wednesday night at the DHL Stadium.

Amakhosi conceded the first goal in the 10th minute; Flavio Silva conceded a penalty with a careless challenge, and Ibraheem Jabaar sent Brandon Petersen the wrong way.

In the 23rd minute, Devin Titus unleashed a rocket from about 25 yards, which flew past the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Despite Silva scoring in the 56th minute from 12 yards to make it 2-1, Stellies held on to advance to the Round of 16 of the annual competition.

Interestingly, Sage Stephens finished the game despite getting two bookings in the game!

