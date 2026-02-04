Goal.com
Fabio Silva and Mosa Lebusa, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage
Seth Willis

Stellenbosch 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Amakhosi co-coaches are clueless; betrayal football is f*cked up! Horrible Flavio Silva is a liability; we were scammed, but we lost because of Mduduzi Shabalala'

The fixture between the Glamour Boys and the Stellies was definitely going to be an entertaining one, thanks to the recent rivalry. Neither team had won once in the previous two meetings this season, but it was the Soweto giants who came into the match as favourites owing to their good run across all competitions.

Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs have been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup following their 2-1 loss against Stellenbosch on Wednesday night at the DHL Stadium.  

Amakhosi conceded the first goal in the 10th minute; Flavio Silva conceded a penalty with a careless challenge, and Ibraheem Jabaar sent Brandon Petersen the wrong way.

In the 23rd minute, Devin Titus unleashed a rocket from about 25 yards, which flew past the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Despite Silva scoring in the 56th minute from 12 yards to make it 2-1, Stellies held on to advance to the Round of 16 of the annual competition.

Interestingly, Sage Stephens finished the game despite getting two bookings in the game!

Have a look at the reactions from fans as sampled by GOAL.

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Da Silva is a liability

    Flavio Da Silva is a liability whether the team is going forward or defending. This guy is not a soccer player. We were scammed  - Melusi

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Co-coaches are clueless; f*cked up betrayal football?

    These co-coaches are clueless; betrayal football is f*cked up. This is not the Kaizer Chiefs we know - Mphoza Ice 

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage

    Downs & Chiefs have no proper coaches?

    Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns currently appear to be without proper coaching direction.   It may be difficult for an average observer to notice this now, but with time, the truth will become clear - Colbert

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Horrible Da Silva?

    Da Silva is a horrible player. I don’t care what you say. This is not Kaizer Chiefs class - Hectors

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Don't blame the coaches

    The team is playing many games in a short space of time, and squad rotation is important to avoid fatigue and injuries. But I know most fans will blame the coaches - Wayne Lindile

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs need a head coach

    This is one of the reasons why I still emphasize why Kaizer Chiefs needs a head coach. We lack leadership. You can tell these co-coaches always debate who should start in the lineup. Seven defensive players on the pitch, but we still concede goals? Please take us seriously - UTD

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    I don' see Shabalala improving

    Mduduzi Shabalala is always on the run. Every ball that comes to him meets him running. I don't see him ever improving. That's his ceiling right there - KR Motswiane 

  • Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Coaches drunk us

    Stellies had a red card. Can't we contest that? Those two coaches drunk us - Dashin Avhasei Maphupha

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    I blame Shabalala

    I blame both coaches and Mduduzi Shabalala for this loss. No, this is painful - Emkem Mike

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Miguel is f*cking useless

    As long as Miguel still plays in defense, we're going to lose a lot of games! The guy can't defend, can't hold his line, makes dizzy passes that put the team under pressure, has zero football IQ, and is just f*cking useless- Vusumuzi Ngwenya

