'I’m still doing well' - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he considered Portugal retirement but now sets sights on 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo remains determined to make an impact both on and off the pitch. He highlighted his role in guiding the next generation of Portuguese talent, alongside his primary objective of finding the back of the net.

"I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want," Ronaldo noted. "I think I can give the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football. There is a new young generation, but for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games.

"Whenever they say they don’t want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go. When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go. I will take my suitcase and leave.

"The Portuguese count on me. That’s why I’m still here. Just look at the numbers, I’m sure you can make some calculations, I’m still doing well. The day they don’t count on me, no problemo, I will leave. I will always be the No 1 fan of this federation."