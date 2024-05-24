Cristiano Ronaldo Al-NassrGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Problems for Cristiano Ronaldo! Juventus to challenge decision to pay Al-Nassr superstar €10m in unpaid wages

Cristiano RonaldoJuventusSerie AAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Juventus will reportedly challenge a legal decision that orders the club to pay Cristiano Ronaldo €10m in unpaid wages.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo filed a suit against Juve
  • Arbitration board partially upheld his demands
  • Juve to further challenge the decision
Article continues below

Editors' Picks