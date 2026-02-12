Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo backed by former coach for 'incredible' link-up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami amid Al-Nassr tensions
Ronaldo & Messi signed contract extensions in 2025
Fans around the world would love to see Ronaldo and Messi - with 13 Ballons d’Or between them - grace the same team before both head off into retirement. They have previously met in international action and when starring on opposing sides of the fierce El Clasico divide that separates Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Neither is showing any sign of slowing down, with Messi making history in America by becoming a back-to-back MVP award winner. He helped to deliver a historic MLS Cup triumph to South Florida last season and has extended his contract through 2028.
Ronaldo, who is now 41 years of age, is working on a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia that is due to run until 2027. Those terms could be broken this summer, with there a release clause that can be triggered in the next transfer window.
- Getty/GOAL
Ronaldo x Messi: Could union in MLS happen?
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who once worked with CR7 at Old Trafford, has told BetGoat of why a stunning union in the U.S. could be arranged. The Dutchman said: “Cristiano Ronaldo could still thrive in the MLS, no problem. With the right team and players around him, 100%, he could thrive. Give him service, and he'll put it in the back of the net. He could do that in the MLS, without a shadow of a doubt.
“Playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? It would be incredible. Honestly, it would be great. It would be the biggest box office games every single week. Who wouldn't want to see that? As long as you have the right balance to ensure both Cristiano and Messi can still play at their best. It’s exciting just to think about, it would have the biggest interest in football history if they were able to pull it off, that's for sure.”
Meulensteen has previously said of CR7 chasing the American dream: “Can you imagine having Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same team in Miami? It’s a fantastic city. I think he would love to go there.
“On the contrary, it would be amazing to reignite the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry. Why not Los Angeles? I think Cristiano would probably move to LA because he'd be so close to Hollywood. That's probably his next destination.”
Why Beckham could make stunning deal possible
Beckham is considered to be the man to make a marquee transfer happen, with the former Manchester United No.7 now a co-owner at Inter Miami. World Cup-winning ex-MLS star Kleberson told GOAL recently of Ronaldo linking up with Messi: “Wow, imagine that happening, America is going to go crazy! They are going to sell everything to have those two guys together. In one locker room - Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and maybe Neymar. It’s a dream team!”
Another man that has graced the ranks in MLS - ex-Toronto FC, Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps striker Rob Earnshaw - has also told GOAL of a switch that would get the world talking: “If there was a place that could happen, it would be somewhere like Inter Miami.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think it will ever happen. All of the fanatics, we would love to see them play in a team one day and work together before they both retire. I don’t think it will happen but if there was a chance, I think David Beckham would be the one to make that happen.”
- Getty
Ronaldo on strike: Portuguese GOAT set to return
Ronaldo has sat out Al-Nassr’s last three fixtures across all competitions. He ruled himself out of contention for the first of those, having taken issue with how transfer funds are distributed in the Saudi Pro League, and has seen his behaviour criticised by many.
The expectation is that he will return to action in a meeting with Al-Fateh on Saturday, as title glory is chased down in the Middle East, but it remains to be seen how many more appearances he makes before forming part of Portugal’s quest for World Cup immortality this summer.
Advertisement