Cracker on the cards: Can Orlando Pirates pass the ultimate Caf Champions League test against undisputed giants Al Ahly?

The Sea Robbers face their toughest challenge yet, taking on African the Red Devils in the Caf Champions League group stages.

Pirates are coming off their first Premier Soccer League defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch, and now face the challenge of silencing a formidable opponent at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, 7 December.

On the other hand, 12-time Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly arrive in Soweto with an impressive continental pedigree but have shown early signs of vulnerability this season.

For Pirates, this clash is more than just a match - it’s an opportunity to make a statement to their supporters and the continent that they belong among Africa’s elite. Here, GOAL builds up for this highly-anticipated match.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱