Could Man City match Arsenal's ‘Invincibles’? Pep Guardiola and Co have a 'dream' to remain unbeaten for a full season as champions are backed to go close after finding a way to win without Rodri
Manchester City have made history under Pep Guardiola, but are they capable of matching Arsenal’s fabled ‘Invicibles’ by going a full season unbeaten?
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Citizens have enjoyed domestic dominance
- In the hunt for fifth successive title
- Yet to drop a point in 2024-25 campaign