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CM Grafica Marotta Inter Oaktree Scudetto 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Corriere della Sera - Inter, Oaktree at work to sell shares: the club are worth 1.5 billion

Inter

According to the newspaper, the American fund are considering the possibility of selling minority stakes

Several sources say Oaktree received several expressions of interest this summer from investors ready to become minority shareholders in Inter. Corriere della Sera reports that the interested parties include both major funds and Italian and foreign family offices managing the wealth of leading business dynasties. The American fund, the newspaper adds, is assessing the proposals received and in the coming weeks could look more closely into talks with one or more suitors.


Selling a minority stake would allow the US fund to cash in on the work done during these two years in charge of Inter, a period in which, among other things, the club returned to profit and received the green light for the construction of the new club-owned stadium. A new shareholder would also make it possible to set a 'reserve price': the valuation assigned to Inter in this operation would in fact become the minimum reference price ahead of a future sale of the club's entire share capital.


  • According to Forbes, Inter are worth around €1.5 billion, including debt. Football Benchmarkput the figure at €2.1 billion.Oaktree are likely working with a valuation somewhere in that range, but the final sum will depend on the number and type of investors they eventually choose. It will also depend on the size of the minority stake and the management prerogatives Oaktree are willing to cede to the new shareholder.


    As Corsera conclude, Oaktree are examining the proposals, and the arrival of a new shareholder would allow the American fund to set the club's total value.


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