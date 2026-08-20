Several sources say Oaktree received several expressions of interest this summer from investors ready to become minority shareholders in Inter. Corriere della Sera reports that the interested parties include both major funds and Italian and foreign family offices managing the wealth of leading business dynasties. The American fund, the newspaper adds, is assessing the proposals received and in the coming weeks could look more closely into talks with one or more suitors.





Selling a minority stake would allow the US fund to cash in on the work done during these two years in charge of Inter, a period in which, among other things, the club returned to profit and received the green light for the construction of the new club-owned stadium. A new shareholder would also make it possible to set a 'reserve price': the valuation assigned to Inter in this operation would in fact become the minimum reference price ahead of a future sale of the club's entire share capital.



