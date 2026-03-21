Controversial, obsessive, a character with a strong personality: is Fabregas ready for a top club?

Barcelona’s Catalan roots, the Anglo-French influence ofWenger’s Arsenal, the pragmatism of Mourinho and Conte, Sarri’s ambitious tactical structure. Fabregas’s playing career is a compendium of footballing schools, a vast technical and cultural wealth. But everything you absorbed as a player does not automatically define you as a manager. And indeed, Cesc is building something of his own. In the Italian context, where space is often protected rather than created, it is no small matter to see a team doing exactly the opposite. His Como side is a cultural provocation even before it is a tactical one: a narrow pitch that is constantly widened, rapid passing, wide players involved in a 4-2-3-1 formation neglected by Serie A, young players given responsibility, and risk accepted in the play of every department, including the goalkeeper. Butez, who arrived with solid technical foundations, has made a quantum leap in his ability to read the game, a skill in which he now excels and which makes him the best goalkeeper in Serie A. With him, much like Mourinho did with Lampard when he first arrived at Chelsea, Cesc has worked on his footwork and his decision-making, because he was convinced that Butez had everything it takes to become the number one in these situations. This is how you earn credibility: what you say is seen on the pitch, theory put into practice on the big green field.





And then there is the other aspect: communication, and the interaction – or clash – with the ‘gurus’ on the touchline. From Allegri to Gasperini, who divides opinion among his peers and even among pundits: is it a limitation or an asset, a trait of character or a strategy? The answer can be summed up in a single word: personality.