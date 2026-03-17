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Conor Gallagher struggling with 'asthma problems' as Igor Tudor provides fitness update on Tottenham stars ahead of Atletico match
Gallagher fitness concerns
Spurs are sweating on the fitness of Gallagher ahead of their crucial round-of-16 second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The England international, who joined from Atletico Madrid in a £35 million deal in January, missed training on Tuesday and was absent from the squad during the weekend draw against Liverpool.
Interim boss Tudor explained the situation surrounding the midfielder ahead of the conclusion of a tie in which they trail 5-2 on aggregate, stating: "We see today what we can do because he has, as you know, probably asthma problems. He has some virus to make some not nice things so we are going to see tomorrow if he is able to go on the bench. Nothing like a danger but still he is not able to play."
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Triple injury boost for Spurs
While Gallagher remains a doubt, Tudor was able to deliver more positive news regarding other first-team regulars. Most notably, Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall has made a surprise return to full training two months ahead of his original schedule. The youngster is set to be named on the bench alongside Destiny Udogie, who has recovered from a hamstring strain.
Club captain Romero is also available for selection after completing concussion protocols following a head collision in the first leg. Tudor confirmed the defender's return, saying: "Romero, he's there. You saw him in training today? He can play. Joao [Palhinha], no, he's a little bit worse, so he'll be (available) for the next game. Romero is in."
Van de Ven hits back at rumors
Away from the injury news, Micky van de Ven used the pre-match press conference to dismiss suggestions that the Spurs dressing room has become unsettled. The Dutch defender was vocal in his defence of the squad's commitment despite recent poor domestic form and the uphill struggle they face on Wednesday night.
The defender addressed reports of players "switching off," saying: "Of course I've seen things. Reporters just say things sometimes and it's like: 'How did you come up with this?' Like players have switched off. It's not true."
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The mountain to climb
The London side host Diego Simeone’s men needing a minor miracle to progress in Europe’s elite competition. After a bruising first leg in Spain, Spurs find themselves trailing 5-2 on aggregate and must find a way to break down one of the most disciplined defensive units in world football without several key players. So far under Tudor, they have lost four matches and drawn one, having picked up a point against Liverpool on Sunday.
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