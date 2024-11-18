Confidence booster! Kaizer Chiefs coach believes Home of Legends Cup win over Mamelodi Sundowns will inspire Amakhosi heading to PSL games - 'It gave us a boost we needed in the league'
The Soweto giants have endured a dreadful start to the campaign but the Burundian mentor believes they will turn things around soon.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kaze believes Chiefs' recent success will boost the team
- Amakhhosi win against Downs to lift HoL trophy
- Nabi was unavailable due to health issues