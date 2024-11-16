Kaizer Chiefs, November 2024Kaizer Chiefs
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs Are Double Champions! Amakhosi beat Manqoba Mngqithi's Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch Home of Legends Cup after Cufa Cup success

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FC

The Glamour Boys edged out Masandawana to clinch lift their second unofficial trophy of the season.

  • Chiefs met Sundowns in Home of Legends Cup final
  • Amakhosi won on penalties after draw
  • A second unofficial trophy for Sowero giants
