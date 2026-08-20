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cm grafica morata como 2025 26 16 9Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Como working on Morata's departure: yes to a loan, two options in Italy and two abroad

Como
Lazio
Atalanta
Deportivo de A Coruna
A. Morata
Transfers
AC Milan
Juventus

The former Milan and Juventus striker remains on the way out and Como have also opened up to a loan move to free up a slot

The Como squad must now be considered extra large. Too large, even with the familiar issues around the Serie A and Champions League lists, which as things stand could leave many of the players under contract excluded.


That means among Cesc Fabregas's possible cut playersthere is also Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker failed to carve out an important role last season and is on one of the highest salaries. The Spanish manager is pushing for the Kean move, which would leave no room, but where could the former Milan and Juventus striker end up among the many options?


  • The wage issue

    At Como, Morata has effectively kept the salary he was already earning at AC Milan. The 1992-born forward is the highest-paid player in the squad, with a gross annual salary of €8.33 million on a long-term deal that runs until 30 June 2029.

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  • Yes to a loan with part of the wages paid

    Since the transfer window opened, Como have told Morata he could leave, but no club have yet made a genuine move for him. The problem, aside from a permanent exit that would require at least €10 million to be paid to the Biancoblu this summer, is above all his sizeable salary.

    Because of that, the Larian club have given the green light not only to a straight loan, but above all to covering part of Morata's wages for the club that signs him.

  • Two clubs in Italy and two abroad

    So far, Deportivo De A Coruna are the only club to have asked about Morata's situation, and the Spaniards, like an option from MLS, remain on the table. In Italy, he has been offered to Lazio, who are struggling badly in their search for a striker for Gattuso after the Dieng deal also collapsed.

    Atalanta could offer the most viable route, especially if they progress in the Conference League. The Bergamo club want an alternative striker to Scamacca, one who would definitively move Raspadori away from the centre, and Bergamo would also be a convenient destination geographically for the Spaniard and his family.

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